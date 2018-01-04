Firefighters Called To Frozen Catoosa Pond For Rescue - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Firefighters Called To Frozen Catoosa Pond For Rescue

CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

Catoosa first responders are working to rescue someone believed to have fallen into a pond.

Catoosa and Limestone fire departments responded to a home in the 200 block of West Deer Valley the afternoon of Thursday, January 04, 2018.

Catoosa Police said a UPS man was making his rounds when he saw someone ice skating on the frozen pond. They said the driver continued to make deliveries and when he came back he saw a hole in the ice.

Police said the driver went onto the ice to tray and rescue someone he believed had fallen through but he got stuck.

Firefighters rescued the driver and he was transported to the hospital. Police said he was cold but is expected to be okay.

The driver said he did not actually see anyone fall through the ice and into the water, but firefighters and the Verdigris dive team are on the scene searching for a person.

News On 6’s Justin Shrair is on the scene. We’ll update this story as details develop.

