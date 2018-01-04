OBI In Immediate Need For O-Negative Donors - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OBI In Immediate Need For O-Negative Donors

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging those with O-Negative blood to donate.

They said their inventory took a hit over the holidays and there is only a one-day supply for patients who need it.

To make an appointment, you can visit the OBI website or call 1-877-340-8777.

They said all donors can still get a long-sleeved winter t-shirt for donating.

