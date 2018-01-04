Three Men On The Run After Police Pursuit

Three men are on the run after officers attempted to pull them over early Thursday morning upon receiving reports of suspicious driving.

According to report, officers got a call about a suspicious car driving around Western Ave. and Hefner Rd. When officials arrived at the scene, they saw a car without headlights.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.

The pursuit ended near NW 100 th St. and N University Ave., where all three men took off on foot.

All three suspects are still on the run.

This is developing story. Stay with News9.com for updates.