Crews Douse Bethany House Fire

Bethany, Warr Acres and Yukon fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire in Bethany, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire sparked a little before 2:30 p.m., at a home in the 6800 block of NW 32nd Street.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

