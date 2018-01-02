My 2 Cents: Positive Thoughts For 2018

We get blamed for harping too much on the bad news, and ignoring the good things that are happening. So, I'm starting off 2018 focusing on some good news, right here in Oklahoma City.

Sales tax collections in OKC have increased sharply since last year, giving hope that the local economy is kicking into a higher gear.

City revenue collections have been trending upward for the past eight months, but December collections look particularly good.

There has been real concern that with the economic downturn the MAPS 3 sales tax, that's been collected since 2010, wouldn't generate the $777 million budgeted to complete eight projects voters approved. But with the collections increasing most of this year, it's now estimated the MAPS 3 tax will bring in more than $800 million.

The Whitewater course, the coming street cars and convention center and a whole lot more will all be paid for.

The penny tax expired, by the way, at midnight New Year’s Eve after seven years.

But if you were looking forward to pocketing that penny, don't forget, Oklahoma City voters agreed to extend it for another 27 months to care of some crumbling streets and other maintenance needs.

Happy New Year, and pardon our progress.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.