DUI Warranty Sparks Concerns

A local company called "The DUI Warranty" is giving a back-up plan to those who plan to go out and drink.

The DUI Warranty is a company that started last year in Oklahoma City. The company sees itself as a second option for those who plan to drink and drive.

Lauren Rutledge said, “It’s more or less insuring yourself for a 24-hour period.”

For as low as 20 dollars, a person can buy a protection plan. If that person gets a DUI within the 24-hour period, they will get a free attorney for DUI court through The DUI Warranty.

This raises concerns, especially for those who are impacted by drunk driving.

“This whole thing is crazy,” said La Jan Fields.

Her family was killed in April 2015 by a drunk driver. It was her granddaughter, her son, and his fiancé. The suspect t-boned their car. Fields is outraged by this company.

She said, “This DUI Warranty is basically telling them it’s not a big deal.”

Rutledge defends the product though.

She said, “We’re not out here trying to promote drinking and driving and not using Uber. I mean, that is absolutely option one is to either just not drink or get a ride.”

She said this is a second option, and that their product is not for the habitual drinker.

Rutledge said, “This is for the person that goes out and wants to make sure that if they had a couple glasses of wine and feel perfectly fine to drive home, that they are not going to have to worry about going through a crazy DUI case and having to come up with 15 grand for a good attorney.”

Still, Fields thinks it sends the wrong message, that there is no warranty on a life.

“When you get behind the wheel of a car and you have any alcohol in your system, you’re playing Russian roulette with other people’s lives and your own life.” She is urging people to not drink and drive at all.

Rutledge says people have used their service, but so far no one has needed an attorney.