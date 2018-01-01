Sooners Lose Double-OT Rose Bowl Thriller To Georgia

Lorenzo Carter blocked Austin Seibert’s field goal attempt in double overtime and Sony Michel scored the game-winning touchdown on the next possession as Georgia outlasted Oklahoma 54-48 in an instant-classic Rose Bowl semifinal.

Michel and fellow senior Nick Chubb rushed for 326 yards on 25 carries and became the top rushing duo in college football history, passing SMU’s Eric Dickerson and Craig James (8,193). Chubb and Michel totaled 8,284 rushing yards in their career.

Heisman winner Baker Mayfield threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. He also caught a touchdown in the first half. Mayfield was 3-of-4 for 13 yards in two overtime possessions as the Sooners went conservative on offense and settled for a pair of field goal attempts.

Lincoln Riley’s inaugural season comes to an unsatisfying end, but going 12-2 with a Heisman-winning quarterback and making the College Football Playoff in Year One is a monumental start for the head coach.

Mayfield’s storybook run ends with a 4,627-yard, 43-touchdown and 6-interception campaign. He broke Sam Bradford’s OU record for single-season total offense in the second quarter, finishing 2017 with 4,938 yards of total offense.

Thank you Sooner Nation. Thank you for giving me never ending support. I hope you know I gave it everything I had. It has been and unbelievable ride and I'm so glad we enjoyed it together. I love y'all. God Bless and Boomer. -Bake — Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield6) January 2, 2018

Georgia freshman Jake Fromm was an impressive 20-for-29 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fromm led the Bulldogs on a 59-yard drive to tie the game with 55 seconds remaining. He converted on 3rd-and-10 at the OU 23 with just over a minute left before Chubb scored the game-tying touchdown.

Michel rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Chubb rushed for 145 and two scores on 14 totes. OU sophomore Rodney Anderson gained a career-high 201 yards on the ground and added two first-half touchdowns.

Georgia will face the winner of Monday night’s Clemson-Alabama matchup.