Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: December 31

Energy FC added promising midfielder Callum Ross for the 2018 season.More >>
Energy FC added promising midfielder Callum Ross for the 2018 season.More >>
Fresh off two close losses, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder have a chance to kickstart 2018 when they take on the faltering Lakers in Los Angeles.More >>
Fresh off two close losses, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder have a chance to kickstart 2018 when they take on the faltering Lakers in Los Angeles.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.