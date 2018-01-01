All 3 Edmond School Bands March In London New Year’s Day Parade

Bands from all three Edmond high schools marched Monday in the London New Year's Day Parade.

The marching bands from Memorial, North and Santa Fe performed in front of half a million spectators, taking a little Oklahoma across the Pond.

“Doing it as a drum major was probably one of the most magical experiences that someone could ever have,” said Raquel Coleman, a Senior at Santa Fe.

This is Edmond North's First time in London, but the sixth time for Santa Fe. They go every four years.

“Everyone was so supportive of us and they don’t know who we are and so it’s just so weird seeing everyone that I don’t know and I just waved at all of them and they waved back and I was like ‘wow’,” said Shelby Dye, also a drum major and senor at Santa Fe Senior.

“Everywhere people were yelling, I heard ‘God Bless America’ three times and it was just something about marching down the street and seeing Big Ben and Buckingham Palace, it was just amazing,” added Christian Caputo, a senior at Santa Fe.

All three schools also took their orchestras who performed earlier this week. But the North orchestra didn't miss out on the parade experience, they carried the Leo the Lion and Cleo balloons.

“Everything that they’re doing leads up to and contributes to this and that pursuit of excellence that brings us to this place,” said Santa Fe Band Director Sarah Neely.

The students have been in London seeing the sights since Wednesday, many who have never been out of the country before.

“Coming here and meeting a whole different group of people, whole different culture, it’s a different environment and it’s so crazy and it’s so surreal and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Joezie Cook, an Edmond Santa Fe Senior

Memorial and Santa Fe also took their choirs who also performed this week. The students will return home on Wednesday.