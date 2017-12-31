10 Americans Dead In Costa Rica Plane Crash: Officials

A plane carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local residents crashed in a wooded area, killing everyone on board Sunday, Costa Rican authorities said Sunday.More >>
A plane carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local residents crashed in a wooded area, killing everyone on board Sunday, Costa Rican authorities said Sunday.More >>
Multiple agencies responding to a high pressure gas line leak near the OKC Outlets.More >>
Multiple agencies responding to a high pressure gas line leak near the OKC Outlets.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.