Police are investigating after a shooting in SE Oklahoma City, Sunday afternoon.

According to OCPD, officers responded to the call at 1111 S. Eastern around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a victim who was suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was attempting to leave in his vehicle when was approached by two unknown suspects and shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. His name has not been released at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.