2 Transported After Edmond House Fire

Two people have been transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after an Edmond home caught fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Edmond Fire Department, firefighters arrived at a home in the 500 block of West Main Street around 3:00 p.m.

The department says the fire is believed to have started in the backyard, spreading to the home and the attic. But the official cause is still under investigation.

The department also says the house next door had some smoke damage.