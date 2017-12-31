One Person Dead After NE OKC House Fire

One man was killed in a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City, Saturday night.

Fire crews arrived at the scene near NE 16th and Success Street at 11:35 p.m. to find the house fully engulfed. The second story eventually collapsed into the backyard.

Officials found a deceased adult man in the collapsed rubble in the backyard. Authorities believe the man was upstairs when the home collapsed. The home was deemed a total loss.

The OKC Police Homicide Unit and OKC Fire Investigators are conducting a joint investigation. No other injuries were reported.