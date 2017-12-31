One Person Dead After NE OKC House Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Person Dead After NE OKC House Fire

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One man was killed in a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City, Saturday night. 

Fire crews arrived at the scene near NE 16th and Success Street at 11:35 p.m. to find the house fully engulfed. The second story eventually collapsed into the backyard. 

Officials found a deceased adult man in the collapsed rubble in the backyard. Authorities believe the man was upstairs when the home collapsed. The home was deemed a total loss.

The OKC Police Homicide Unit and OKC Fire Investigators are conducting a joint investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.