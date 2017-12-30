NW OKC Home Is Total Loss After House Fire

OKC Fire responded to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City, Saturday.

Crews arrived at the scene near NW 113th and James L Dennis Dr. around 1:00 p.m. Officials report the fire was active through the roof upon arrival.

Fire officials told News 9 two pets died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the $200,000 home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.