Burglars Target Multiple Businesses In SW OKC

Police are investigating an overnight burglary at Rick and Bunni’s Smoke Shop at 57th and Penn in South OKC.

Rick and Bunni’s Co-Owner Rick Wheaton said the burglar threw a brick through the glass front door of the smoke and adult novelty shop around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 27.

Wheaton said the thief or thieves stole several water pipes and other accessories. 

“And hopefully they’re probably you know stop get blessed enough to have a job to stop doing this to people,” he said. 

A daycare center across Penn from Rick and Bunni’s told News 9 they’ve been burglarized four times in the past 18 months. Rick and Bunni’s is two doors down from Gerald’s Donuts.

