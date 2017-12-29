Burglars Target Multiple Businesses In SW OKC

Police are investigating an overnight burglary Wednesday at Rick and Bunni’s Smoke Shop at 57th and Penn in South OKC.

Rick and Bunni’s Co-Owner Rick Wheaton said the burglar threw a brick through the glass front door of the smoke and adult novelty shop around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 27.

Wheaton said the thief or thieves stole several water pipes and other accessories.

“And hopefully they’re probably you know stop get blessed enough to have a job to stop doing this to people,” he said.

A daycare center across Penn from Rick and Bunni’s told News 9 they’ve been burglarized four times in the past 18 months. Rick and Bunni’s is two doors down from Gerald’s Donuts.