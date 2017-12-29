Burglars Target Multiple Businesses In SW OKC

Police are investigating an overnight burglary Wednesday at Rick and Bunni’s Smoke Shop at 57th and Penn in South OKC. OKLAHOMA CITY -
Rick and Bunni’s Co-Owner Rick Wheaton said the burglar threw a brick through the glass front door of the smoke and adult novelty shop around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 27.
Wheaton said the thief or thieves stole several water pipes and other accessories.
“And hopefully they’re probably you know stop get blessed enough to have a job to stop doing this to people,” he said.
A daycare center across Penn from Rick and Bunni’s told News 9 they’ve been burglarized four times in the past 18 months. Rick and Bunni’s is two doors down from Gerald’s Donuts.