One Injured, Suspects Sought After Shooting In SE OKC

Police are responding to a shooting in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood, Friday evening.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3900 block of SE 48th St., in the area of SE 44th Street and Sunnylane Road.

Authorities tell News 9 a caller reported that a male victim was shot in the back and lying in the middle of the street. That person was quickly transported from the scene to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Witnesses say two suspects fled the scene heading eastbound; one a black male wearing all black with a handgun and the other a black female wearing blue pants and a black coat.

This is a developing story.

