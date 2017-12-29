'All Clear' Given After Suspicious Package Investigation In NW O - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

'All Clear' Given After Suspicious Package Investigation In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The “All Clear” has been given after the bomb squad was called out to investigate a suspicious package found near a NW OKC church, Friday morning.

Oklahoma City Police officers were called out to the scene at the Broadview Heights Church, located in the 3800 block of N. St. Clair Ave., Near the NW 39th Expressway and the Lake Hefner Parkway.

The package in question was a suitcase. Bomb squad members managed to collect the suitcase and transport it from the premises, where it was deemed harmless. Authorities tell News 9 the suitcase was full of clothes.

The scene has been cleared. 

