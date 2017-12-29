Women Arrested After Police Chase In SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Women Arrested After Police Chase In SE OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police were involved in a chase early Friday morning in South East Oklahoma.

According to authorities, the chase began when they attempted to pull a women over for failing to stop at a stop sign, near SE 44th street and Shields.

While the chase spanned less than a mile, police said the speed got up to 70 miles per hour during the chase. 

Air one was called, and stop sticks were deployed, flattening the driver’s passenger side front tire.

The driver crashed in an alley, ending the chase.

The women has been taken into custody and charged for pursuit, and not stopping for officers, police said. 

No one was injured. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.