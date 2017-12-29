Women Arrested After Police Chase In SE OKC

Oklahoma City Police were involved in a chase early Friday morning in South East Oklahoma.

According to authorities, the chase began when they attempted to pull a women over for failing to stop at a stop sign, near SE 44th street and Shields.

While the chase spanned less than a mile, police said the speed got up to 70 miles per hour during the chase.

Air one was called, and stop sticks were deployed, flattening the driver’s passenger side front tire.

The driver crashed in an alley, ending the chase.

The women has been taken into custody and charged for pursuit, and not stopping for officers, police said.

No one was injured.

