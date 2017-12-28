USGS: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Garfield Co.

Residents were shaken up following an earthquake in Garfield County, Thursday night.

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 10:45 p.m. Its epicenter was located three miles west, southwest of Marshall, 20 miles from Enid, 23 miles northwest of Guthrie, 35 miles west of Stillwater and 46 miles north of Oklahoma City.

It was about three miles deep.

A Marshall resident told News 9 that she had damages in her trailer. But no other reports of injuries or damages have been filed.