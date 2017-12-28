7-Year-Old Son Stole Four Cars In A Week, Mother Says

The mother of a 7-year-old who wrecked a stolen car this week says this is not the first time her son has gotten behind the wheel.

Cyndi Nichols said she has been fighting for custody of her son for three years now.

She said Chance has stolen 4 cars in the last week, trying to get back to her.

7-year-old Chance Warden is bruised and sore.

Police said he's lucky to be alive after he drove a stolen car more than 100 miles per hour, ran off the road, and flipped the vehicle three times all while not wearing a seatbelt.

"Where was his dad, where was his ... why was he alone?" said mother Cyndi Nichols, "where was the parental guidance?"

Inola Police said Chance's dad dropped him off at a friend's house.

They said while he was there, Chance took off in the homeowners Chevy Cruze.

"That is not the Chance that I raised," said Cyndi.

She said this is the fourth time her son has gotten behind the wheel and stolen a car in just the past week.

A fact she said she didn't learn until he was injured on Tuesday.

"I know that he did this, he chose to pick those keys up. However, if he would've had the right parental guidance, he should not have been able to get to those keys," said Cyndi.

"Chance needs parental guidance and he doesn't have it right now. He is like a 7-year-old on his own," she said.

Cyndi said she lost custody of her son several years ago and has been fighting ever since to get him back.

She said since 2014, she’s only been allowed to see her little boy for one hour a week.

"He is such a good, sweet little boy and he is so loveable he just needs that back. He needs to be loved back," said Cyndi.

She said Chance told her at the hospital he was trying to get back to her.

"In our visits, he always asks when am I gonna get to come live with you?" she said.

"I will never give up. I will never give up until wrong is made right. Until that baby is home with his momma and with his family," Cyndi said.

We spoke with Chance's father and he said he's just as shocked this has happened, but Chance's mother is not a part of his life.