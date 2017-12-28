Founder of Oklahoma City Veterans Memorial Laid to Rest

James Mullings spent his life honoring and thanking his fellow men and women of service.

The man who created the Oklahoma City Veterans Memorial was laid to rest Thursday.

His son, McClaine Mullings, visited the memorial just hours before his father’s funeral. James passed away Saturday.

“A lot of people know where this place is, and they know what this is, but they don't know the man behind it,” McClaine said.

However, McClaine remembers his dad as loving, hilarious and determined.

“He did everything and he went full throttle. He was a man of integrity and execution,” McClaine said.

That dedication shows in each detail of the memorial, which includes a statue, wall of names and eternal flame.

The idea for a monument was inspired in part by James’ own experiences.

“When he got back from Vietnam, he realized you didn't get a ‘welcome home,’ so he wanted it to be a place where people could come and remember those that they lost,” McClaine said.

James sought advice from other memorial creators, including a few in Washington D.C. He began work on the Oklahoma City Veterans Memorial in the 1980s.

It now holds the names of Oklahoma veterans killed or missing in action.

“He didn't do it for the recognition of his name being on the plate,” McClaine said.

Thursday, the memorial offers McClaine his own peace. After losing the most important veteran in his life, he now fully understands what the display means to others.

“Now it'll be a little bit more emotional you know? But it's great. It's a great place to come,” McClaine said.

James Mullings was buried at Resthaven Gardens Cemetery.