Star Forward Re-Ups With Energy FC For 2018

Energy FC announced today the club has re-signed the team's leading goal scorer from 2017, forward Jose Angulo to a contract for the 2018 season. The transaction is subject to pending league and federation approval.

Angulo was acquired in a mid-season trade with Saint Louis FC. Once Angulo got acclimated, he was one of the most potent goal scorers in the USL. He finished the season with 15 goals, good for a tie for 4th in the league. Of his 15 tallies on the season, Angulo scored 11 with Energy FC.

During Energy FC’s three-game winning streak to close out the 2017 regular season, he was nothing short of an offensive juggernaut and figured in nine of the 10 Energy FC goals. His six goals and three assists earned him USL Player of the Month honors for October.

“Last season, Jose displayed excellent performances and was able to contribute key goals in a great team run. He can be one of the most prolific strikers in the USL,” said Head Coach Steve Cooke. “In addition to his ability to create opportunities for himself, he also possesses the ability to assist his teammates in our attack. His presence, along with that of our other attacking options, can present a real challenge to our opponents as we embark on the 2018 season.”

Born in Cali, Colombia, but raised in Clifton, New Jersey, Angulo’s best season as a pro was the 2013 campaign with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the USL. During 2013, he tied current U.S. National Team member Dom Dwyer for the league lead in goals with 15 in just 23 games played. At the time, the 15 goals was a league record. In all, he appeared in 47 games with Pittsburgh and scored 23 goals. He’s also played with Saint Louis FC and Harrisburg of the USL, Fort Lauderdale Strikers (NASL) and New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls (MLS) during his pro career.

Prior to turning pro, Angulo attended Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School where he was a Parade Magazine All American and widely regarded as one of the best high school soccer players in the country.

The addition of Angulo brings the number of players signed by Energy FC for the 2018 season to 11. He joins forwards Miguel Gonzalez and Jonathan Brown; midfielders Juan Pablo Guzman, Jose Barril, Philip Rasmussen and Alex Dixon as well as defenders Kyle Hyland, Richard Dixon, Shawn McLaws and Coady Andrews.