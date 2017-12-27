Records Show Flaws At Yukon Nursing Home Accused Of Neglecting Woman

Tuesday, News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck told you about a case of possible elder neglect at the Ranchwood Nursing Center in Yukon. Wednesday, he did more digging.

Just five months ago, 94-year-old Helen LaRue looked fine. Now, purple bruises cover her face after her family believes she may have fallen at the Ranchwood Nursing Center in Yukon. The family says LaRue has fallen in the past, but the nursing home didn't do anything to prevent it from happening again.

Watch Related Story: Family Says Grandmother Was Neglected At Yukon Nursing Facility

Medicare records show an inspection at the facility in August revealed 19-health deficiencies. That's more than twice the national average of 7.2 deficiencies per nursing home.

No one from Ranchwood Nursing Center would respond to News 9’s request for a comment.

Nursing home reform advocate Wes Bledsoe of the group "A perfect cause" says these types of incidents are very common in Oklahoma.

"Thousands and thousands of Oklahomans suffer and die for the most ridiculous reasons all boiling down simply to human rights violations,” said Bledsoe.

Bledsoe said if you have to put a loved one in a nursing home, set up a camera in that person's room. The state passed a law in 2013 allowing you to do that.

"You have a right to have that camera in their room. If we'd had a camera in this lady's room we'd know exactly what happened,” said Bledsoe.

Bledsoe also recommended visiting nursing homes you are considering in the off hours and keeping records of all incidents. If you believe there has been abuse, he says, "Report it to law enforcement first. Do not go to DHS adult protective services first. Go to law enforcement first."

For more information about nursing home reform, log on to: https://www.facebook.com/APerfectCause/?fref=ts