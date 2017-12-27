Claire's Pulling Several Items Over Asbestos Concerns - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Claire's Pulling Several Items Over Asbestos Concerns

If you shopped at Claire's over the holiday season, you might want to check to see if any items you purchased are listed under a new recall. Claire's is recalling several items amid a concern of asbestos found in some makeup products. 

At least one parent reportedly found tremolite asbestos in their child's makeup product. The store is conducting an investigation into the allegation. 

The store said refunds will be granted. 

Below are the list of products listed in the recall: 

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set 
code 71844

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set 
code 76094

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact 
code 26556

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set 
code 11767

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set  
code 20926

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set 
code 97275

Mint Glitter Make Up Set 
code 74769

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set 
code 21044

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss
code 97276

