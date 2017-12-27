OSBI Investigating 'Suspicious Death' At Latimer County Jail - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSBI Investigating 'Suspicious Death' At Latimer County Jail

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
LATIMER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents are being asked to investigate the suspicious death of a woman at the Latimer County Detention Center.

Thasha Prindle was found unresponsive in a cell at the jail just after 5 a.m. on Christmas Eve.  

Investigators say Prindle was in jail after being arrested by an Ohlahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) trooper for a suspected DUI crash. According to the report, Prindle was first taken to Latimer County General Hospital before being booked into jail.

OSBI has secured the scene and is conducting an investigation. The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

