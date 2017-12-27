Authorities Searching For Suspected Car Thieves Near Shawnee Reservoir

Law enforcement officers in Shawnee are searching for two suspected car thieves in a rural area near the reservoir.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the two male suspects were last seen walking southeast near State Highway 102 and EW County Road 115 (Independence Street), located on the northeast side of the Shawnee Reservoir.

One suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat. The other is described as a white male wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt. One of the men is said to have a shaggy beard.

A photo of the men has not been released and their identities are not known at this time.

The vehicle in question was reported stolen out of Shawnee, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are searching the area. If you have any information regarding this incident, call 911 immediately.