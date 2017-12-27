Search Continues For Suspects In Metro Gun Range Burglary - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Search Continues For Suspects In Metro Gun Range Burglary

The search is on for the thieves who broke into a metro gun range.

They stole more than 20 guns Tuesday morning from Wilshire Gun

Tuesday's robbery cost that business thousands of dollars in pistols and rifles. 

However, management told News 9 their biggest concern is that these criminals are now armed. 

Armed with a rock, and in just 45 seconds, these three masked thieves were in and out. 

"Basically, they just smashed and grabbed and took as much as they could get their hands on," Wilshire Gun assistant general manager Kevin Maxfield said.

Management told News 9 they think the trio had been in the store before, casing it out. 

They targeted the two front counters -- smashing out the glass -- before loading up. 

One of the thieves may have left behind a calling card. Police recovered a baseball cap. It is expected to be tested for DNA. 

