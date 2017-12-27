Fire Damages Downtown Wagoner Building - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Fire Damages Downtown Wagoner Building

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones Photo: Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones
Photo: Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones Photo: Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones
WAGONER, Oklahoma -

Firefighters fought freezing temperatures early Wednesday as they worked to put out a fire in a downtown Wagoner business.

The location is a one-story brick building at the intersection of Main and Church. The mayor says the building is a storage area for Second Chance Plus which is located next door.

We're told a patrolman noticed the fire just after 3:00 Wednesday morning.

The fire marshal said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but said arson is in question since the building doesn't have electricity.

"It was very cool and it's a hallow feeling with those burnt out buildings, but we will pick up the pieces and move on," Mayor Albert Jones said.

Wagoner, Coweta as well as several other area fire departments were called out to fight the fire.

Several downtown streets were also closed due to fire trucks and hoses across the streets.

No injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, Wagoner Police say they are investigating a possible break in at a business across the street from Wednesday's fire. Officers tell News On 6, a back door to the business appeared to be kicked in. They don't know if the possible burglary is related to the fire.

Wednesday's blaze follows a fire in late July which destroyed several downtown buildings just down the street.

11/10/2017 Related Story: Businesses Still Struggling Months After Downtown Wagoner Fire

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.