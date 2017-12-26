Tulsa Police Identify Officer, Suspect Involved In Fatal Shootin - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crime

Tulsa Police Identify Officer, Suspect Involved In Fatal Shooting

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa Police officer is on paid leave after shooting a man officers say was naked and running toward them with a gun.

The man was identified Jacob Craig.

Police say officers were responding to a call around 3:45 p.m. Monday near 11th and Utica.

They say a neighbor told them a man was naked and running down the street holding a gun.

When officers arrived, they say Craig had an AR-15 and started running toward them, ignoring commands to stop and put the gun down.

Instead, officers say Craig pointed the gun at a police officer.

"The officer then fired several shots taking down the suspect. He was taken to St. John's, where he was dead upon arrival," said Tulsa Police Captain Mike Williams.

Police identified the officer involved as Officer Jairo Calle. Calle has been on the force for about seven years and is a combat veteran who served in the 82nd airborne division.

Other officers who responded to the incident were not injured.

