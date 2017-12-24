Volunteers Needed For 70th Annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner

An Oklahoma City Christmas tradition returns for its 70th year on Monday.

The Red Andrews Christmas Dinner kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with a hearty meal at the Cox Convention Center. A crowd of 5,000 people is expected.

In addition to food, organizers provide coats and toys for kids. They're asking for the public's help to make the event a success.

"We feel like we don't have as large a surplus of toys as we've had in the past. We do have quite a bit, but it's not as much as we've had, so we're a little bit concerned there," said Gary Goldman, operations director for Red Andrews Christmas.

Organizers are also calling on volunteers to help out during the event.

They said the most people are needed between 11 a.m. and noon and again at 4 p.m.