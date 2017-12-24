Volunteers Needed For 70th Annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner

On this Christmas Eve, homeless people across the metro are having a slightly brighter holiday thanks to the Valley Brook Police Department.More >>
Police stayed busy Sunday night with a pair of pursuits across the Oklahoma City area. The first pursuit happened just before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Southwest 46th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. The driver of a vehicle fled on foot after driving through a yard in that area but was soon arrested. Police said that individual was pulled over on a traffic violation. Bethany police assisted with the second pursuit, which happened just after 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Northwe...More >>
