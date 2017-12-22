Gov. Fallin Signs Health Care Funding Bills

A step forward for health care in Oklahoma Friday, as the Governor signs two bills to help fund Medicaid services.

It took less than 30 minutes for the measures to pass the House, pushing them on to the Governor's desk.

#BREAKING SB1 passes 87 YEA, 0 NAY to appropriate more than 17 million dollars to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) December 22, 2017

#BREAKING SB2 passes 91 YEA, 0 NAY to appropriate 26.5 million dollars to the Department of Human Services. @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) December 22, 2017

Now, more than $17-million dollars will go to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, while more than $26-million will go to the Department of Human Services.