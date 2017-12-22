Energy FC Adds Assistant Coach Jon Pearlman

Energy FC announced today the addition of Jon Pearlman to the coaching staff of Head Coach Steve Cooke.

Most recently Pearlman served as Head Coach of FC Tucson, one of the country’s top-rated Premier Development League (PDL) clubs. Pearlman, who served in the role of GM and Managing Partner since FC Tucson joined the PDL, took over the head coaching job for the club after Rick Schantz was named coach of Phoenix Rising of USL. During his time with FC Tucson, the team made the playoffs in five of six seasons, has won four consecutive division titles and was named 2014 PDL Franchise of the Year. Pearlman has helped recruit over 30 players that went on to play professionally at home or abroad, including seven in the MLS.

In his role as Managing Member of FC Tucson, he was one of the key architects in the MLS Preseason in Tucson, which is the largest and most well-known MLS preseason events in the country.

“We are delighted to be able to add someone of Jon Pearlman’s experience, knowledge and character to our coaching staff for the 2018 season,” said Cooke. “Having known Jon personally, and his excellent work, for 20 years, I know he will bring a great deal of effort and enthusiasm to all of our programs at OKC Energy FC. Given his outstanding success at multiple levels of soccer development in the USA, I know that the players at Energy FC are in great hands and will thrive under his leadership”

Pearlman has served as Executive Director of Tanque Verde Soccer Club in Tucson for the last 13 years, was a member of the Arizona Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program, is a scout for U.S. Soccer and holds his U.S. Soccer Federation “A” Coaching License.

“I am extremely honored to join Coach Cooke’s staff and the Energy family,” said Pearlman. “I feel my soccer experience will serve our already successful club well in many areas. My goal is help the Energy FC reach its goals at all levels on and off the field and continue to lay the foundation for the club’s future success.”

With Energy FC, he will serve as Assistant Coach for the first team and Head Coach of the Energy FC U23 (PDL) team.

Energy FC has 10 players officially signed and under contract for the 2018 season including: forwards Miguel Gonzalez and Jonathan Brown; midfielders Juan Pablo Guzman, Jose Barril, Philip Rasmussen and Alex Dixon as well as defenders Kyle Hyland, Richard Dixon, Shawn McLaws and Coady Andrews.