Police Identify People Involved In SE OKC Assault, Fatal Auto-Ped Crash

The people involved in Thursday morning's assault and deadly auto-pedestrian crash have been identified by police.

Police were called to the scene of an assault about 4:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of S Santa Fe. When police arrived, they found one man with a head injury and another man hit by a vehicle.

John Butler, 54, suffered a head injury when he confronted three trespassers. Canesha Greene, 35, rode with Butler to work at American Sanitation.

Koryaun Dejohn Jackson, 19, died after being run over by a pickup Thursday morning, police said Friday morning.

The two other trespassers ran away from the scene.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.

The owner of the business, Bob Hall, said because of technicalities in the insurance policies, there is no coverage for the damage on the property. But he does not want any donations.

“I would rather, if they’re willing to donate, to donate to help kids or help Salvation Army,” he explained. “Help those people that need help.”

Hall hopes the suspects will come forward and learn something from all this.