Group Sends Holiday Cards To Legislators

A small group of people is trying spread some holiday cheer to those in the state Capitol.

The state Capitol is generally the target of a lot of anger and frustration, so these cards were filled with some good will for the season.

It is sort of an extra positive push before lawmakers return to work next week.

They were written by members of the group Let's Fix This, a non-partisan voter engagement group. They wrote the letters a little earlier this week with just four people writing to more than 150 representatives, senators and elected officials.

Their holiday notes were written with good intentions, but they also doubled as a way to let lawmakers know voters are watching to see if they're being naughty or nice.

Those letters are supposed to land on the desks of lawmakers before next week. There are just four days until the unofficial start to the second special, but legislators are still waiting on the official executive order calling them back to work. That is expected to happen in the coming days.