My 2 Cents: NFL To Redirect Money For Criminal Justice Reform

Seems like every week this football season, social media is flooded with photos of thousands of empty seats at NFL stadiums across the league. And league watchers say considerably fewer fans are watching on T.V. too.

Some of it, some of that drop off, is clearly because of the player protests, taking a knee during the National Anthem.

They say they're bringing attention to racial injustice. But a lot of fans saw it as disrespecting the flag, and the people who've fought and died defending it.

Team owners and league executives are clearly worried about the damage to the NFL's image, and have decided to try to buy off the protestors.

Last week after meeting with several players, the NFL announced it will re-direct $90-million they currently spend supporting breast cancer awareness and honoring the military, and instead, put it toward projects dealing with criminal justice reform, law enforcement accountability and community relations, and education.

And while the hope is that the deal will end the protests, the players apparently did not commit to that. But they're businessmen too, surely, they'll figure it out.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.