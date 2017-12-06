My 2 Cents: NFL To Redirect Money For Criminal Justice Reform - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: NFL To Redirect Money For Criminal Justice Reform

Posted: Updated:

Seems like every week this football season, social media is flooded with photos of thousands of empty seats at NFL stadiums across the league. And league watchers say considerably fewer fans are watching on T.V. too.

Some of it, some of that drop off, is clearly because of the player protests, taking a knee during the National Anthem.

They say they're bringing attention to racial injustice. But a lot of fans saw it as disrespecting the flag, and the people who've fought and died defending it.

Team owners and league executives are clearly worried about the damage to the NFL's image, and have decided to try to buy off the protestors.

Last week after meeting with several players, the NFL announced it will re-direct $90-million they currently spend supporting breast cancer awareness and honoring the military, and instead, put it toward projects dealing with criminal justice reform, law enforcement accountability and community relations, and education.

And while the hope is that the deal will end the protests, the players apparently did not commit to that. But they're businessmen too, surely, they'll figure it out.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.