My 2 Cents: Gundy Tweets 'Cowboy For Life'

With just three words, OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy let it be known, he's not going anywhere. At 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, he tweeted out "Cowboy for Life!" 

For a 2nd time turning down the University of Tennessee, and by some accounts a contract that would have doubled the $4-million a year he makes coaching in Stillwater.

As an OSU alum I'd been steeling myself for the worst, sources in Stillwater were telling me the discussions with Tennessee were serious and one insider told me it was 50-50 Gundy would go to the SEC. 

And if you think this was just about squeezing more out of OSU, they would have never come close to what the Vols were offering.

Gundy would have been the 3rd highest paid college coach in the country.

But you know, you can live pretty high on the hog in Stilly at $4-million a year, I'm hearing he was more interested in getting additional money to strengthen the football program rather than padding his own bank account.

OSU is lucky to have a guy like Mike Gundy, the media loves him and his Oklahoma Waterfall mullet, and he's one heck of a coach, best ever at Oklahoma State. 

“Cowboy for Life,” he tweeted, we believe you coach, don't put us through this again.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.  

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
