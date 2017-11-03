Norman Woman Recovering After DUI Crash Leaves Her In Hospital

After seeing the secluded property on Scott Lane was for sale, Karl Mengers said he had the contract signed the same day.More >>
After seeing the secluded property on Scott Lane was for sale, Karl Mengers said he had the contract signed the same day.More >>
Marcella Meyer is 66 years old, living on social security, and now the victim of a DUI crash. Meyer and her family are trying their best to recover after the senior was hit on Highway 9 back on October 22.More >>
Marcella Meyer is 66 years old, living on social security, and now the victim of a DUI crash. Meyer and her family are trying their best to recover after the senior was hit on Highway 9 back on October 22.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.