DHS Cuts Could Be Devastating For Some - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

DHS Cuts Could Be Devastating For Some

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

DHS has a revised budget now calling for $36 million to be cut from a program that helps the elderly and disabled.

This week, DHS sent out letters to the 20,000 Oklahomans using its Advantage Waiver Program and informed them their services would be going way Dec. 1 if lawmakers can’t fill the budget shortfall.

“They are absolutely playing games with our lives and they don't seem to care,” says Mike Hefner, who is disable and receives Advantage Waiver benefits.

The money pays for medication, meals and provides him with an assistant for four hours a week. Hefner says the care allows him to stay at his home.

The Oklahoma City man says without the Advantage Program, he’d have to go to a nursing home.

“I'm a 37-year-old guy. I don't want to go to a nursing home,” says Hefner who has been contacting lawmakers since receiving the letter this week from DHS.

“The independence is life for me. If there is no independence, there is no life with me,” adds Hefner.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.