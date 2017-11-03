Sooners Get Four-Star Point Guard Commit For 2019 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sooners Get Four-Star Point Guard Commit For 2019

DENTON, Texas -

Lon Kruger and Oklahoma got a colossal commitment on Bedlam eve, when four-star point guard De’Vion Harmon pledged to the Sooners.

Harmon, a 6-foot-1 Denton Guyer product, is ranked among the top 10 point guards nationally for the class of 2019. He chose Oklahoma over Baylor, Oklahoma State, Marquette and Texas.

Harmon is the first 2019 commit for Kruger. He was a gold medal winner with the United States under-16 team this past summer. 

