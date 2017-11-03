Sooners Get Four-Star Point Guard Commit For 2019

Lon Kruger and Oklahoma got a colossal commitment on Bedlam eve, when four-star point guard De’Vion Harmon pledged to the Sooners.More >>
Thunder forward Paul George and his girlfriend Daniela Rajic welcomed their second child on Wednesday, making the announcement on Instagram.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy Wednesday night, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history.More >>
