Guthrie Police Seek Man Believed To Be Armed And Dangerous

Guthrie Police are searching for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

31-year-old Anthony White was originally booked into the Logan County Jail after investigators say he strangled his girlfriend earlier this year at a home off Florida Ave. That was in March, and White soon bonded out of jail.

Police say since that time, he’s been on the run but they don’t think he traveled too far. Officers say White was last seen driving around town in a black Ford Edge.

His victim has physically recovered from the beating.

However, according to police, White has since started sending death threats to his now ex-girlfriend. They say if he isn’t caught, they could soon be investigating a homicide. Officers have learned White previously abused another woman, and has arrest warrants in other counties.

If you know anything, you’re asked to contact Guthrie Police.