Car Crashes Into SW OKC Elementary School

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A driver lost control of his pickup and crashed into Pierce Elementary near SW 29th and Tulsa in Oklahoma City, OKCFD reported Thursday night.

The driver ended up taking out a support beam in the school. The fire department had to be sure the building was stable enough before they removed the truck.

Oklahoma City Public Schools later announced school will be canceled at Pierce on Friday. School will is expected to be in on Monday.

The district released a statement late Thursday.

All classes are cancelled for Pierce Elementary School students and staff tomorrow – Friday, November 3rd.  This evening a vehicle hit the school causing significant damage and leaving the campus unsafe for students and staff until further assessments can be completed.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, but there were no other injuries. As always, OKCPS is very grateful for the quick response of the first responders.

District teams and other agencies are currently on-site surveying the damage and making arrangements for what are sure to be extensive repairs. OKCPS hopes to reopen Pierce Elementary on Monday and will provide our families and staff with an update as soon as possible.

No injuries were reported.

