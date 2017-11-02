Woods Co. Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing, Endangered Children

The Woods County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 9-year-old and 14-month-old that they believe are endangered.

The Woods County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 9-year-old and 14-month-old that they believe are endangered.

According to the report, 9-year-old Coby Glitsch and 14-month-old Broady Richardson were last seen with their non-custodial parents Christina Richardson and Cody Glitsch in Alva, Oklahoma around noon, Tuesday, October 24.

The sheriff’s office says, 14-month-old Broady has a shunt on the side of his head and a colostomy bag.

Christina and Cody may be driving a 1999 black Ford Explorer or black Chevy Blazer.

(This is a developing story. We’re working to get photos of the parents.)