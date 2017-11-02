Double Rollover Wreck Snarls Traffic On NB I-35 In Edmond - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Double Rollover Wreck Snarls Traffic On NB I-35 In Edmond

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Traffic is severely backed up on the northbound side of Interstate 35 in Edmond after a double vehicle rollover wreck, Thursday evening.

At least three people were injured in the two-vehicle rollover wreck on NB I-35 near the exit to E. 2nd Street. The crash forced authorities to shut down all but one lane of traffic on that side of the interstate, with a logjam going back as far as I-44.

Officials tell News 9 EMSA transported one victim emergency status to Children's Hospital; one was transported to OU Medical, also in emergency condition; and a third was transported, condition unknown, to a local hospital.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route, if possible while crews work to clear the scene. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 with News9.com for more information.

