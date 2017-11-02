Massive Government Recall Covers 37.8 Million Kidde Fire Extinguishers

Some Green Country families are asking how the most recent budget cuts are going to impact senior care and what they can do to stop it.More >>
Some Green Country families are asking how the most recent budget cuts are going to impact senior care and what they can do to stop it.More >>
The federal government is launching a massive fire extinguisher recall. It covers nearly 40 million Kidde extinguishers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 37.8 million fire extinguishers might not work during an emergency.More >>
The federal government is launching a massive fire extinguisher recall. It covers nearly 40 million Kidde extinguishers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 37.8 million fire extinguishers might not work during an emergency.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.