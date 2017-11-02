OU Women's Hoops Ranked No. 22 In Preseason AP Poll - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Women's Hoops Ranked No. 22 In Preseason AP Poll

Posted: Updated:
By OU Athletics
Norman -

Oklahoma women’s basketball landed at No. 22 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, released Thursday.

The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams that appear in the top 25. Fellow league foes Texas (No. 2), Baylor (No. 3) and West Virginia (No. 13) are ranked inside the top 25. Kansas State and Oklahoma State also received votes in the preseason poll.

OU will also face four preseason top-25 teams during non-conference play: Connecticut (No. 1), Oregon (No. 11), No. 23 South Florida and DePaul (No. 25). The Sooners will play three of the four non-conference matchups against preseason top-25 teams on the road or at a neutral site.

The ranking marks the 16th all-time appearance for the Sooners in the preseason AP poll under head coach Sherri Coale. The Sooners have appeared in the AP poll for 40 consecutive weeks, which is tied for the 10th-most consecutive appearances in the country. OU finished No. 23 in the poll to conclude the 2016-17 season.

The Sooners return three starters from last year’s team that finished with a 23-10 overall record, advancing to the second round in OU’s 18th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. OU’s Maddie Manning and Vionise Pierre-Louis were recently recognized as 2017 Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention selections.

OU opens the 2017-18 season on Friday with an exhibition matchup against Central Oklahoma at Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT. OU’s regular-season opener is set for Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. CT against Belmont. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.