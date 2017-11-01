Resident Finds Burglary Suspect In NW OKC Home

When he drove up to his home near NW 50th and Meridian, Rob Herron said a strange vehicle was sitting in the driveway, idling.

“I noticed there was stuff in the bed of the truck,” he explained. And he also noticed the front door was damaged.

He took photos of the white Ford F150 parked out front, getting a close up of the plate. And he stayed outside with his 7-month-old daughter.

“It was stay back, keep an eye on her, just call the police,” Herron said.

The burglar reportedly came out of the house, got into the truck and took off through the neighbor’s yard.

“He looked pretty panicked,” Herron told News 9. “I think he expected me to be at work.”

Police confirmed the pickup was stolen.

“The suspect reportedly went through most of Herron's home, taking one TV, a gaming system and audio equipment. Several other loads had been packed up.

“I’m just glad I was able to stop him while he was there,” Herron said. “He wasn’t able to make away with anything incredibly valuable to us.”

If you have any information about this case or the stolen truck, call Oklahoma City Police Crimestoppers (405) 235-7300.