Dying Oklahoma Soldier Makes Final Wishes To Fellow Veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 37-year-old Army veteran of the “War in Afghanistan” has less than six months to live. 

Before he dies, he wants to get a message to other returning veterans of that war. Jason Spottedhorse served two tours in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2010.  His family says his exposure to toxic “burn pits” in Afghanistan are what made him sick three years ago, and why he is dying. 

His caregiver in Oklahoma City says five different neurologists have diagnosed the wheelchair-bound Spottedhorse with symptoms from a handful of deadly neurological diseases.  One of his caregivers “Kate” says one of Jason’s two last wishes is to implore other returning veterans to sign in to what’s called the “Burn Pit Registry.” 

“That’s what he said, if he can help another soldier that he just, there’s a lot of things the Army has asked him to do,” said Spottedhorse’s caregiver “Kate.” 

“Like whenever he passes away, they want his brain,” she said.  Spottedhorse’s other wish is to view California’s Redwood Forest. 

The gofundme page you see below has been established to help accomplish that goal.

Click here to visit the page.

