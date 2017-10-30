OU-OSU Playing Nice Before Bedlam

Mason Rudolph threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 11 Oklahoma State to a 50-39 victory over No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday. Freshman J.D. King ran for a season-high 142 yards on 36 carries and scored twice in place of Big 12 leading rusher Justice Hill for the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).More >>
OSU faces a back-loaded schedule in 2018.More >>
Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson and CeeDee Lamb were each named Player of the Week by the Big 12, the conference announced on Monday.More >>
For a while, it looked like No. 10 Oklahoma and Texas Tech were going to re-create their record-breaking offensive output from last year, when each team piled up 854 yards in Oklahoma’s 66-59 victory. Each team scored touchdowns on its first three possessions Saturday, but Oklahoma’s defense made some key adjustments to back star quarterback Baker Mayfield in a 49-27 victory Saturday night.More >>
There's never any love lost between OU and OSU, but at least on the Sooners' side Monday, there was nothing but love for the Cowboys.More >>
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield seems to step up as the stakes get higher.More >>
Ask most OSU fans what they want to see in Bedlam this Saturday and they’ll probably tell you they want to see their team fly around fast and aggressive, playing like their hair is on fire.More >>
Don’t miss the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, featuring news and highlights from OU, OSU, Tulsa and the Thunder.More >>
