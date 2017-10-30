OU-OSU Playing Nice Before Bedlam

There's never any love lost between OU and OSU, but at least on the Sooners' side Monday, there was nothing but love for the Cowboys.

Lincoln Riley heaping praise on the Pokes at his weekly news conference, five days before the 112th edition of Bedlam."

"I think they're one of the most if not the most complete team that we've played up to this point," head coach Lincoln Riley says. "Just a really, really fantastic football team"

Baker Mayfield believes this is the best Cowboys defense he's seen.

"It's not like they have that many personnel changes, but they're playing well as a unit," Mayfield says. "It's not necessarily doing anything scheme wise differently, they're just doing it at a different level, and it's been impressive to watch."

Mayfield has a remarkable distinction on the line Saturday.

In 3 years, the senior has never lost a true road game with the Sooners, 12-0, and a Bedlam win would mean all that's standing in front of him and a perfect career road record, is Kansas.