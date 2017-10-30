OSBI Identifies Woman's Body Found In Caddo County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the suspicious death of 30-year-old Cindy Rose Kaudlekaule.

Her body was located in a ditch a couple of miles east of Carnegie, Thursday. Caddo County employees were mowing near C.R. 1320 and C.R. 2500 in the area when they made the discovery.

The Sheriff requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assist in the case.

"At first we didn't know who she was but we were able to identify her through prints, over the weekend," said OSBI spokesperson Jessica Brown," Now, we have a name and can really get started on what may have happened."

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation wants to speak with anyone who had contact with Kaudlekaule on Tuesday, Oct. 24th or Wednesday, Oct. 25th.

"What you do in these cases is try to build a timeline of events in a person;s life that last 24 hours or 48 hours of their life," Brown explained.

The Caddo County Sheriff is also working an angle, pursuing a person of interest via social media. On Monday afternoon, the Caddo County Sheriff's Office Facebook page posted a mugshot of Byron Yeahquo. He also has an alias of Byron Tongkeamah.

The Sheriff indicated Yeahquo is wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of Kaudlekaule. Byron also has an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for larceny from a retailer.

News9 learned Yeahquo has been barred from many retailers in Carnegie over alleged theft.

No one in town could recall seeing Yeahquo since last week. According to court records, he's currently living in OKC.

If you know his whereabouts, call the Caddo County Sheriff at 405. 247.5700

To report information in the suspicious death of Cindy Kaudlekaule, call the OSBI Hotline 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov

If you have information call the OSBI. The OSBI says the medical examiner is awaiting the toxicology report before determine her cause of death