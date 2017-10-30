Del City Child Abuse Arrests Lead To Marijuana Bust

A Del City child abuse case last week has resulted in two arrests and the discovery of pot and five bongs.

DHS alerted police last Wednesday after a Mid Del school district school alerted DHS about a four-year-old boy who came to school with wounds to his face and neck. Police arrested and charged the boyfriend of the boy’s mother.

The boyfriend, Joshua Sheppard, 31 told police the boy was injured after walking into traffic in a parking lot last Monday. Police don’t believe Sheppard’s story.

The child’s mother Melissa Alfred is also charged with child neglect. Police say she admitted to investigators she and Sheppard smoke pot in front of her children frequently.

“She freely admitted to detectives that through both of her pregnancies she smoked marijuana, because she believes it makes children smarter,” said Lt. Brad Rule, of the Del City Police.