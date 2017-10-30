Del City Child Abuse Arrests Lead To Marijuana Bust - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Del City Child Abuse Arrests Lead To Marijuana Bust

Posted: Updated:
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

A Del City child abuse case last week has resulted in two arrests and the discovery of pot and five bongs. 

DHS alerted police last Wednesday after a Mid Del school district school alerted DHS about a four-year-old boy who came to school with wounds to his face and neck.  Police arrested and charged the boyfriend of the boy’s mother. 

The boyfriend, Joshua Sheppard, 31 told police the boy was injured after walking into traffic in a parking lot last Monday. Police don’t believe Sheppard’s story. 

The child’s mother Melissa Alfred is also charged with child neglect.  Police say she admitted to investigators she and Sheppard smoke pot in front of her children frequently. 

“She freely admitted to detectives that through both of her pregnancies she smoked marijuana, because she believes it makes children smarter,” said Lt. Brad Rule, of the Del City Police.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.